Expo a hit

Archie and Ella Hall of Athelstone playing in the hay bales, at the Light Regional Farm and 4x4 Expo held at the F.A.R.M Centre, Freeling, on Saturday. Photos: Lisa Schulz 397482_03
- Advertisement -

Hundreds gathered at the FARM Centre in Freeling across March 22 and 23 for the Light Regional Farm and 4x4 […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -