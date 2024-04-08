News Expo a hit 08/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Archie and Ella Hall of Athelstone playing in the hay bales, at the Light Regional Farm and 4x4 Expo held at the F.A.R.M Centre, Freeling, on Saturday. Photos: Lisa Schulz 397482_03 - Advertisement - Hundreds gathered at the FARM Centre in Freeling across March 22 and 23 for the Light Regional Farm and 4x4 […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -