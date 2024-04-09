News Sticking to seeding plans 09/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Brian Tiller looks over the seeder before the start of the season. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 398947_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 398947 Jarrad Delaney With farmers across the Lower and Mid North looking towards the start of seeding, one Adelaide Plains farmer has shared […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -