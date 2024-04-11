Community safety starts at home

Balaklava CFS Captain Ryan Post with CFS Region Two community engagement officer Bindi Hawkey, with some of the resources the CFS wanted to share with residents. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 399773_01
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

The Balaklava community were given insight on how to prepare for times of emergency and disaster, from the agencies whose […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -