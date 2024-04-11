News Troupe in limelight one more time 11/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Ian Sutcliffe, Pam Staker, John Staker and Judy Lewis OAM will perform one more time as the Whyte Yarcowie Vaudeville Troupe this weekend in Jamestown. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney The curtain is coming down for a Mid North entertainment troupe, who has brought cheer to crowds across the state, […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -