News It’s easy being green at the Autumn Garden Festival 19/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Stilt walker Sarah 'Stiltskin' Cheesmur embraced the autumn colours at last year's SA Autumn Garden Festival. Photos: Gabrielle Hall - Advertisement - SA Autumn Garden Festival, South Australia's first gardening festival, returns to the Clare Showgrounds this Sunday, with a full program […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -