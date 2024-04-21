Great day for a fair at Brinkworth

David Haldene and grandson Jasper travelled from Port Pirie to show their wares at the fair. Photos: James Swanborough 401649_03
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

There could not have been a better day for the Brinkworth Country Fair, which made its return on Saturday. Taking […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -