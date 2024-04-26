News Freeling drug and speeding driver 26/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail A Freeling man has been fined and lost his licence for six months after he was caught speeding and returned a positive reading to driving with methamphetamine in his system. PHOTO: FILE - Advertisement - A drug driver was caught speeding at Freeling on Thursday afternoon. At about 4.15pm on Thursday, April 25, Nuriootpa patrols […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -