Flu warning prompts vaccination push

Balaklava pharmacist Nhi Nguyen is encouraging people to get their influenza vaccine ahead of flu season. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 401150_01
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Residents, including those older than 65 are encouraged to get vaccinated as the state creeps closer to flu season. SA […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -