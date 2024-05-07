News Adventure begins from Clare 07/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Sandra Gresch from St James School in Jamestown (centre) with Kathryn and Chris Zeitz from Variety SA. 405410_02 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 405410 Jarrad Delaney Nearly 60 four wheel drive vehicles departed from Clare on Saturday to begin a nearly 1600 kilometre week-long journey, in […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -