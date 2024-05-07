News Xavier raises $13k for Project Compassion 07/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Xavier College Gawler Belt campus captains Ryan and Bridie promote the Project Compassion cause. Photos: Supplied - Advertisement - Each year, the Xavier College community comes together to support Caritas Australia’s Project Compassion appeal, a tradition which coincides with […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -