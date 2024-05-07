News Foundation rewards two local projects 07/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Balaklava Town Hall will benefit from FRRR funding, to go towards the latest sound upgrade, to benefit productions going well into the future. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney The latest upgrade of a local hall and a program to promote health and wellbeing for older residents are among […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -