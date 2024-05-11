News Stoma support group opens in Clare 11/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Teddy bears with stomas are given to children in hospital to help with understanding of a stoma. Maureen O'Donnell has taken these bears on a picnic. Photo: supplied - Advertisement - Living with a stoma can be a debilitating proposition, but with the help of those with shared experiences, a newly […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -