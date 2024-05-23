News Carolyn’s walking her way to $1K 23/05/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Carolyn Cordon of Redbanks was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2010 and aims to raise $1000 this month for MS Australia, collecting donations in her tin or via her fundraising website. PHOTO: TYLER POWELL 408201_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 408201 Tyler Powell Redbanks resident Carolyn Cordon was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2010 and this year she is aiming to walk […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -