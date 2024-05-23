Stanley Flat development support declined

The draft application for proposed development near WWhite Hut Road Stanley Flat. The inner pink zone indicates 3000sqm allotments, while the outer yellow zone is 8000sqm. A nature corridor is planned to run through the develpment should it proceed in its current incarnation. Photo: Supplied.
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council has declined to give its support to a code amendment for potential developments at Stanley […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -