News More palliative care positions for regional SA 01/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The announcement of additional palliative care positions follows a community Last Aid training session earlier this month. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - The State Government has announced an in specialist palliative care nurses in regional South Australia to support patients and families […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -