News Trail marks another milestone 08/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Member for Stuart Geoff Brock, Mt Remarkable Mayor Stephen McCarthy and Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey with Bike Melrose representatives at the official opening. PHOTO: Supplied. - Advertisement - Hikers, mountain bikers and tourists will be able to traverse another part of the Remarkable Rail Trail after works were […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -