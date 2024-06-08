News Eudunda housing development ‘Springs’ up 08/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Greeting people at the Community Information Session for the proposed 'Cowie Springs Estate'. Pictured from left are David Stevenson (Regional Council of Goyder CEO), Barb Button (Regional Council of Goyder Director of Community Development and Engagement) and Jamie Launer (Jakelco Contracting managing director). Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - Peter Herriman Thursday, May 16 saw a community information session for the proposed ‘Cowie Springs Estate’ held at the Southern Saints Clubrooms […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -