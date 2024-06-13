News Balaklava Community Arts goes blonde 13/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Main character Elle Woods (Alicia Hancock) being shown the door by Professor Callahan (Toby Strudwicke) during rehearsals of Legally Blonde the Musical during the long weekend. Props are still being finished for this year's production. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 412827_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 412827 Jarrad Delaney There is less than two weeks before the latest Balaklava Community Arts (BCA) production graces the stage at Balaklava Town […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -