News Pastor Beard welcomed 16/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Carlsruhe/Saddleworth Parish Chairman Darryl Schutz pictured with Pastor Jacob Fabich, Pastor Howard Beard with wife Janet, Pastor Adrian Kitson (1st Assistant Bishop SA/NT District, Pastor Geoff Kuchel and Balaklava/Auburn Parish Chairman Trevor Schulz. 412746_01 - Advertisement - Carlsruhe/Saddleworth Lutheran Parish and Balaklava Lutheran Parish welcomed Pastor Howard Beard with a special service held at Carlsruhe Lutheran Church […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -