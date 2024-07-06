News BEEing aware of Varroa mite 06/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Wendy Butvila from Korunye Honey said she feels it is important for the state government to enhance the support for beekeepers to monitor and manage varroa mite. PHOTO: KORUNYE HONEY - Advertisement - Tyler Powell The state government has announced it will enhance the support available to South Australian beekeepers to monitor for Varroa destructor […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -