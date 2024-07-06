New CFS truck for Broughton

The Port Broughton CFS unit will receive a new truck to better support responses to the diverse incidents the CFS attends in urban environments. Picture supplied.
- Advertisement -
Neralie Bailey

PORT BROUGHTON - The Port Broughton Country Fire Service will take delivery of a new fire truck this month with […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -