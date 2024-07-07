Christmas comes early for Port Broughton

A school group from Port Broughton Area School get together with Father Christmas at one of last year's Sensory Santa sessions in Port Broughton. Photo: Supplied
- Advertisement -

Children with sensory processing disorders have received Christmas in July, with the news of a $10,700 grant to support and […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -