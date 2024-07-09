News Council CEO Resigns 09/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Chief Executive Officer of Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council Dr Helen Macdonald has tendered her resignation after six years in the position. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - Dr Helen Macdonald, chief executive officer of the Clare and Gilbert Valleys Council, has tendered her resignation. Dr Macdonald joined […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -