Mandatory training for ultra high powered vehicles drivers

The Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Tom Koutsantonis MP has announced a new mandatory online training course for all South Australians wanting to drive ultra high powered vehicles. Photo: file, 336810_01.
- Advertisement -

Drivers of high speed, high powered vehicles will have to undergo an online training course as part of a new […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -