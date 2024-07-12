Sport Gray up for green and gold 12/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Long Plains cricketer Jackson Gray has earnt selection in Cricket Australia's Deaf and Hard of Hearing squad to take part in a national training camp this year. Photo: File - Advertisement - Tyler Powell Long Plains cricketer Jackson Gray has been named in Cricket Australia’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing squad for a national […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -