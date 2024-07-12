News Peterborough homecoming for Karney Doll 12/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Burlesque and cabaret performance artist Karney Doll is bringing the circus to Peterborough, where she hopes to foster a new troupe of older performers. Photo: Supplied - Advertisement - James Swanborough Peterborough resident Karney Doll is hoping third time is a charm after being selected to perform as a state finalist […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -