News Peterborough in the dark again 23/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail A single cell tower provides connection to both Telstra and Optus services in Peterborough, with the town cut off from emergency services last week due to a backup battery failure. (Supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough While last week saw a global IT outage catch the world off guard, and altogether more common problem created no […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -