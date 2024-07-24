Roosters home in a nail biter

Two Wells shooter Celeste Biddle leaps to grab a pass, defended tightly by Angle Vale keeper Angelina Barbaro in the A2s. (Lisa Schulz: 420688_09)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Two Wells’ A1 side recorded its third win of the season at the weekend, defeating Angle Vale by just one […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -