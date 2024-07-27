News Committee ousting after Facebook furore 27/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Matt Slater has argued he was not given due process before his expulsion from the Adelaide Plains Ratepayers and Residents Association Committee. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Use of social media and rhetoric used thereon have been a main talking point in relation to the removal of […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -