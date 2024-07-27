News Lend a hand to Frenchfest 27/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Penny Pratt MP, CGVC Mayor Allan Aughey OAM, and Honorary Consul of France, Marcia McLachlan in the spirit at Auburn Frenchfest 2023. (File 360162_01) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Following an incredible event in 2023, which saw a huge turnout and variety of performances and experiences, Auburn Frenchfest Committee […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -