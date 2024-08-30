News All things Love, Crime and Wine 30/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Author Victoria Purman pictured with devoted reader Kylie Rogash of Adelaide. (Tyler Powell: 427048_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 427048 Tyler Powell Balaklava Community Library’s ‘Love, Crime and Wine’ author event returned in front of a large crowd last Wednesday evening, drawing […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -