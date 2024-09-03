Rival clubs hit the ice for FightMND

Dominic Douglas and his mother Maxy Douglas before the ball toss for South and North Clare football derby and the Ice Bucket Challenge. (supplied)
- Advertisement -
Jaynie Morris

Whilst the Clare Derby between North and South is always a hotly contested rivalry, the game took on a cool […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -