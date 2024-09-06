Event funding put on hold

The 2025 Clare Valley SCA Gourmet Week was among the recipients of the council's Event Support Program. Pictured is some of the activity from this year's festival. (File)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Recipients of Clare and Gilbert Valleys Event Support Program have been forced to sit in wait after elected members called […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -