News Balco on the move 17/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Balco Australia chief executive officer Rob Lawson says even though the company was departing from its office in Balaklava, it would still be involved int he community. (Jarrad Delaney: 432196_02) - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Balco Australia has announced further growth with a new hay processing plant in the state's east, however the plans have […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -