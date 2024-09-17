News Drakes to service Two Wells community 17/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Adelaide Plains Council Mayor Mark Wasley, Drakes Supermarkets Managing Director Roger Drake, Drakes Supermarkets Director John-Paul Drake, Drakes Supermarkets Customer Service Supervisor (Angle Vale) Daniella Harding and Leyton Property Managing Director Hamish Brown at the proposed Two Wells Town Centre site. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Drakes Supermarket has been selected by South Australian real estate developer and investor, Leyton Property as the flagship supermarket retailer […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -