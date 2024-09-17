Drakes to service Two Wells community

Adelaide Plains Council Mayor Mark Wasley, Drakes Supermarkets Managing Director Roger Drake, Drakes Supermarkets Director John-Paul Drake, Drakes Supermarkets Customer Service Supervisor (Angle Vale) Daniella Harding and Leyton Property Managing Director Hamish Brown at the proposed Two Wells Town Centre site. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -

Drakes Supermarket has been selected by South Australian real estate developer and investor, Leyton Property as the flagship supermarket retailer […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -