News A scary win for Watervale 22/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Watervale's King Arthur Scarecrow was a resounding success, taking out Best Storybook Character, and Second Best Scarecrow in Show. (supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Watervale Primary School had a series of successes at the show, with their entry into the Scarecrow competition being awarded […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -