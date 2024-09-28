News Rugose response requested 28/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Penny Pratt MP and Liberal Leade, Vincent Tarzia meet with tomato growers Oriana, Con, Emmanuel, Jack, Andrew and Antonio from the Adelaide Plains region. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Penny Pratt MP, Member for Frome, and Nicola Centofanti MLC, Shadow Minister for Primary Industries, have expressed their concerns on […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -