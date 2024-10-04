News World War II gates returned to Auburn 04/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The SubCommittee were excited for the final handover. L to R - Lexia Mattner, Ian Mattner, David Cook, Jeff Seymour, Peter Lane, Lloyd Tonkin and Leonie Moore. (Jaynie Morris: 434824_04) - Advertisement - Jaynie Morris After three years of planning, fundraising and community efforts, the World War II memorial gates in Auburn have been restored […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -