News Practical skills on display at pop up Op-Shop 07/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Special Options and Flexible Learning Options students at Clare High School set up a pop up op-shop last week, as part of a program to develop retail experience. (James Swanborough: 434996_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 434996 James Swanborough Students from Clare High School’s Special Options and Flexible Learning Options class last week had the opportunity to put their […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -