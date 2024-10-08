Avon pair recognised for 50 years

CFS Wakefield Plains deputy group officer Syd Martin (centre) presented 50 year medallions to Peter Pym (left) and Chris Curnow at Avon CFS. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -

Two dedicated volunteers at Avon Country Fire Service (CFS) brigade have been recognised for 50 years of service in a […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -