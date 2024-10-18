Joyous celebration at garden rally

Inaugural Balaklava Garden Club president Lorna Johns and current president Joy Maxwell cut the special cake for the club's 30th birthday. (Jarrad Delaney: 437262)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Balaklava Garden Club celebrated 30 years at a regional zone rally at the weekend, and shared in the occasion with […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -