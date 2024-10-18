News Joyous celebration at garden rally 18/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Inaugural Balaklava Garden Club president Lorna Johns and current president Joy Maxwell cut the special cake for the club's 30th birthday. (Jarrad Delaney: 437262) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 437262 Jarrad Delaney Balaklava Garden Club celebrated 30 years at a regional zone rally at the weekend, and shared in the occasion with […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -