Clare wine representative Chile bound

Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association executive officer Anna Baum will travel to Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile as part of the Great Wine Cities 2024/25 Outbound Knowledge Exchange Bursary Program. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Anna Baum of the Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association has been selected amongst 10 South Australian wine industry representatives […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -