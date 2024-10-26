News Clare wine representative Chile bound 26/10/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association executive officer Anna Baum will travel to Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile as part of the Great Wine Cities 2024/25 Outbound Knowledge Exchange Bursary Program. (Supplied) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Anna Baum of the Clare Valley Wine and Grape Association has been selected amongst 10 South Australian wine industry representatives […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -