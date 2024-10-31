Clare sky high for RFDS

Chunky Custard front singer Becky Blake joined Mayor Alan Aughey in the celebrations at the Gala Ball (Jaynie Morris: 440020_01)
- Advertisement -
Jaynie Morris

The Clare Aerodrome was transformed into a first class departure lounge when Adelaides number one band, Chunky Custard, lifted the […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -