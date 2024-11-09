News New deputy mayor for Adelaide Plains 09/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail David Paton is the new deputy mayor for Adelaide Plains Council. (Jarrad Delaney: 441852) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 441852 Jarrad Delaney There is a new deputy mayor for Adelaide Plains Council following the monthly meeting on October 28. Following adjournment from […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -