News Barunga West CEO wins Joy Baluch Award 25/11/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Barunga West Council chief executive officer Maree Wauchope receives the Joy Baluch Award from outgoing LGA SA president Dean Johnson. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Barunga West Council chief executive officer Maree Wauchope has been recognised for her leadership, and focus on getting more women […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -