News Region’s special transport program a finalist 01/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The Care in Motion team from left, Erica Singh, Michelle Bosher, Leslee Young, CEO David McDonald, Jessica Walsh, Sal Allen, and Tahlia Mason (supplied) - Advertisement - Neralie Bailey Transport provider Care in Motion has been named as a finalist in two categories in the 2024 7NEWS SA Community […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -