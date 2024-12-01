Region’s special transport program a finalist

The Care in Motion team from left, Erica Singh, Michelle Bosher, Leslee Young, CEO David McDonald, Jessica Walsh, Sal Allen, and Tahlia Mason (supplied)
- Advertisement -
Neralie Bailey

Transport provider Care in Motion has been named as a finalist in two categories in the 2024 7NEWS SA Community […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -