News Concerns for future of Community Passenger Network 06/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Concerns have been raised regarding potential service gaps for the Mid North Passenger Network, with a new service plan set to take effect next year. (File) - Advertisement - James Swanborough Concerns have been raised regarding the future of the Community Passenger Network, with the current service plan set to cease […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -