News Grand ol’ century for Nellie 06/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Nellie Hamdorf is joined by her stepdaughter Shirley Adams (left) and former carer Carolyn Reid. (Jarrad Delaney: 446962) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 446962 Jarrad Delaney Last week was a special occasion for Balaklava resident Nellie Hamdorf, as she celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -