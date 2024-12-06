Grand ol’ century for Nellie

Nellie Hamdorf is joined by her stepdaughter Shirley Adams (left) and former carer Carolyn Reid. (Jarrad Delaney: 446962)
- Advertisement -
Jarrad Delaney

Last week was a special occasion for Balaklava resident Nellie Hamdorf, as she celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -