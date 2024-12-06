Watervale Hotel celebrated at Food and Beverage awards

Watervale Hotel Creative Licensee and Executive Chef Nicola Palmer accepting the Best Agritourism Business award, presented by SA Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison MP. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
James Swanborough

Watervale Hotel has again been highlighted as leading ambassadors for the Clare Valley region at the 2024 South Australian Premier’s […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -