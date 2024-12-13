News Meals on Wheels milestones recognised 13/12/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Some of the local volunteers recognised at the November 2024 awards lunch for Meals on Wheels SA, from left, Valma Thomson, Ruth Combe (from Laura and Districts), Janet Thomas (Jamestown) and Julie Gibson (Clare). (Supplied). - Advertisement - Neralie Bailey Meals on Wheels SA has recognised more than 300 volunteers who have reached major service milestones, with the group collectively […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -